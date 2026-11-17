PETERSBURG, Va. — A 66-year-old man is arrested and charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Petersburg early Monday, according to police.

Petersburg police said they were called to the 1100 block of West Washington Street just before 1 a.m. The Petersburg Bureau of Police said officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and sent him to a hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Following an investigation, authorities identified the suspect as Walter E. Hubbard, 66, who reportedly fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Hubbard is charged with attempted murder and being drunk in public. Police also confirmed that he was served with an emergency protective order to our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents. Hubbard is being held without bond pending his appearance in court, officers said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.