Suffolk man arrested after armed robbery, worker threatened at Ashland Boot Barn

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the man they say robbed the Boot Barn in Ashland Wednesday night.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 19:17:11-05

ASHLAND, Va. -- Authorities have arrested a Suffolk man after asking for the public's help identifying the man caught on camera robbing the Boot Barn in Ashland.

Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the store at 11700 Lakeridge Parkway on Dec. 27 at 8:50 p.m.

Employees said a man walked into the store, pulled out a weapon and threatened a worker before running out of the store with merchandise.

Surveillance video showed the suspect driving off in what appeared to be a blue Jeep SUV, deputies said.

Officials said 29-year-old Jacob Charles Curtis was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with robbery, assault and petit larceny.

Wills thanked the community for their help in "quickly identifying" the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

