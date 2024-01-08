Suffolk man arrested after armed robbery, worker threatened at Ashland Boot Barn

ASHLAND, Va. -- Authorities have arrested a Suffolk man after asking for the public's help identifying the man caught on camera robbing the Boot Barn in Ashland.

Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the store at 11700 Lakeridge Parkway on Dec. 27 at 8:50 p.m.

Employees said a man walked into the store, pulled out a weapon and threatened a worker before running out of the store with merchandise.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Ashland Boot Barn Armed Robber

Surveillance video showed the suspect driving off in what appeared to be a blue Jeep SUV, deputies said.

Officials said 29-year-old Jacob Charles Curtis was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with robbery, assault and petit larceny.

Wills thanked the community for their help in "quickly identifying" the suspect.

