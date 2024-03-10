'Irvo has given us new a new trajectory,' family says 1 year after man's death at Virginia mental hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- This week marked one year since the death of Irvo Otieno. The 28-year-old Henrico man died while in custody at a state mental hospital on March 6, 2023.

Otieno's family and community members gathered Saturday to reflect on his life and their work in the wake of the tragedy to press for reform.

Irvo's Law, which recently passed at the General Assembly, could make a difference make for other families dealing with a loved one in a mental health crisis.

“Through our grief, Irvo has given us a new trajectory," Leon Ochieng, Otieno’s brother, said. "He’s given us a reason and purpose.”

The specific legislation came because Ouko said said she was stopped from seeing Otieno during his last time at the hospital.

Irvo’s Law, which was approved unanimously by both chambers, aims to ensure access for loved ones of people in a mental health crisis. The bill was late amended to focus on legal protections in court, which the bill's sponsor said makes it stronger.

“It’s going to solve and save lives. It will be a foundation we can incrementally build upon,” Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother said.

Otieno’s family also celebrated Otieno's legacy, which they said extends so far beyond his final moments in crisis.

Provided to WTVR Irvo Otieno was streaming his music under the moniker “Young Vo," his mother said.

The 28-year-old had a passion for music and wrote and performed original song sunder the moniker “Young Vo." So at the memorial friends and family shared listened to and even danced to Otieno’s music.

The musician's family wanted to make sure the day did not pass without celebrating his life and newly created legacy, which they hope will include additional legislation aimed at protecting those in crisis.

We really have to do more to protect the mentally ill," Ouko said. "We have to stand up against police brutality, because it exists around mental health. We are just getting started.”

