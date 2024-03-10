Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Irvo has given us new a new trajectory,' family says 1 year after man's death at Virginia mental hospital

Otieno's mother: 'We have to do more to protect the mentally ill. We have to stand up against police brutality because it exists around mental health.'
'Irvo has given us new a new trajectory'
Posted at 9:01 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 21:01:23-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- This week marked one year since the death of Irvo Otieno. The 28-year-old Henrico man died while in custody at a state mental hospital on March 6, 2023.

Otieno's family and community members gathered Saturday to reflect on his life and their work in the wake of the tragedy to press for reform.

Irvo's Law, which recently passed at the General Assembly, could make a difference make for other families dealing with a loved one in a mental health crisis.

“Through our grief, Irvo has given us a new trajectory," Leon Ochieng, Otieno’s brother, said. "He’s given us a reason and purpose.”

WATCH NOW: A year after her son died at the hospital, her questions remain unanswered

A year after her son died at the hospital, her questions remain unanswered

The specific legislation came because Ouko said said she was stopped from seeing Otieno during his last time at the hospital.

Irvo’s Law, which was approved unanimously by both chambers, aims to ensure access for loved ones of people in a mental health crisis. The bill was late amended to focus on legal protections in court, which the bill's sponsor said makes it stronger.

“It’s going to solve and save lives. It will be a foundation we can incrementally build upon,” Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother said.

Otieno’s family also celebrated Otieno's legacy, which they said extends so far beyond his final moments in crisis.

Irvo Otieno was streaming his music under the moniker “Young Vo," his mother said.
Irvo Otieno was streaming his music under the moniker “Young Vo," his mother said.

The 28-year-old had a passion for music and wrote and performed original song sunder the moniker “Young Vo." So at the memorial friends and family shared listened to and even danced to Otieno’s music.

The musician's family wanted to make sure the day did not pass without celebrating his life and newly created legacy, which they hope will include additional legislation aimed at protecting those in crisis.

We really have to do more to protect the mentally ill," Ouko said. "We have to stand up against police brutality, because it exists around mental health. We are just getting started.”

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: The Death of Irvo Otieno

A year after her son died at the hospital, her questions remain unanswered Mother calls push for Irvo’s Law 'fire under my belly’ Otieno family speaks out about the hospital's response to loved one's death Why they are pushing for more hospital beds at a Virginia psychiatric hospital Hospital failed to stabilize Irvo Otieno's crisis, report says. Then he died. Va. governor pledges to seek mental health legislation in Irvo Otieno's honor TIMELINE: Irvo Otieno's death Irvo Otieno's family agrees to multimillion-dollar settlement Federal agency investigating hospital where police brought Irvo Otieno Irvo Otieno's family seek federal investigation Inside the behavioral health commissioner's emails Irvo Otieno's death ruled a homicide Sharpton at Irvo Otieno funeral Police withhold Otieno video Former medical director 'disappointed'

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone