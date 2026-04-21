Iron Blossom Festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Iron Blossom Festival is coming back to Richmond.

A message on the festival's Facebook page urged music fans to save the dates — Sep. 19 and 20, 2026.

While no official lineup announcements have been made, Jack White indicated in a social media post that he'd perform a festival set in Richmond on Sept. 20.

Previous Iron Blossom headliners have included Vampire Weekend (2025), Mt. Joy (2024), and Noah Kahan (2023).

The festival will once again take place at Midtown Green near the Science Museum of Virginia.

Click here for lineup updates and ticket information.

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