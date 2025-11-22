Hit-and-run driver wanted after man killed, woman critically injured on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver they say fatally struck a man and critically injured a woman who were outside their vehicles on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the deadly hit-and-run crash happened on I-95 south near the exit for Route 10 just before 2:25 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a Jeep Compass and a Nissan Altima stopped in the interstate's right lane.

The driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Anthony Lee Crawford Jr., of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year-old woman from Henrico County, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, both drivers stopped their cars in the right lane for "unknown reasons" and were standing near the driver’s side doors — closest to the interstate's center lane — when they were hit by a vehicle.

Investigators recovered parts from a vehicle, which officials said also hit the open driver’s door of the Jeep, believed to belong to a white Volkswagen, possibly an SUV.

Troopers said that the vehicle likely has a missing passenger-side mirror, damage along the passenger side of the car and the left headlight area.

Troopers urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the hit-and-run vehicle to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-750-8758 or #77 from a cell phone. You can also email questions@vsp.virginia.gov

