Hit-and-run driver wanted after man killed, woman critically injured on I-95 in Chesterfield

Virginia State Police believe a white Volkswagen SUV hit 2 people standing outside their vehicles on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Nov, 22, 2025
Interstate 95 Deadly Hit and Run
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver they say fatally struck a man and critically injured a woman who were outside their vehicles on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the deadly hit-and-run crash happened on I-95 south near the exit for Route 10 just before 2:25 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a Jeep Compass and a Nissan Altima stopped in the interstate's right lane.

The driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Anthony Lee Crawford Jr., of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year-old woman from Henrico County, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, both drivers stopped their cars in the right lane for "unknown reasons" and were standing near the driver’s side doors — closest to the interstate's center lane — when they were hit by a vehicle.

Investigators recovered parts from a vehicle, which officials said also hit the open driver’s door of the Jeep, believed to belong to a white Volkswagen, possibly an SUV.

Troopers said that the vehicle likely has a missing passenger-side mirror, damage along the passenger side of the car and the left headlight area.

Troopers urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the hit-and-run vehicle to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-750-8758 or #77 from a cell phone. You can also email questions@vsp.virginia.gov

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

