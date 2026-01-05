Virginia first responders emphasize importance of move over law

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — First responders from multiple jurisdictions gathered Monday morning to emphasize the importance of Virginia's move over law as the new year begins.

Members of Chesterfield Fire and Police, VDOT, DMV, Virginia State Police and AAA stood alongside Powhatan Deputy Brad Hughes to remind drivers about road safety.

The law is one Hughes has dedicated countless hours to promoting after an accident in which he was hit on the side of the road in 2014 led to him losing his legs. Now as the new year begins, Hughes felt it crucial to reiterate the importance of moving over and slowing down.

"A total of 106 hours has gone by and no first responder throughout the United States has been struck or fatally killed," Hughes said. "If we can start five days, 106 hours with no fatalities, why can't we go the rest of the year with no fatalities?"

Leaders from each department doubled down on the dangers that their teams face on the roadways and how important it is to pay attention.

"Slowing down and changing lanes might cost you a few seconds, not doing so could cost someone their life," one official said.

The event noted that between 2019 and 2025, there were 138 law enforcement officers struck and killed, 45 fire and EMS personnel struck and killed, 107 tow operators struck and killed, 11 road service technicians struck and killed and 13 DOT safety service patrol operators struck and killed while stopped and working at incident scenes across the country.

Officials emphasized how the law applies for any kind of roadside emergency sign.

"Any stationary vehicle on the side of the road displaying any kind of hazard lights or emergency signs should prompt drivers to bring that speed down, safely change lanes and create that life saving barrier," another official said.

It's a law they all say exists to save lives, so no matter where you're going, be cautious and caring for yourself and others on the road.

"Just as you desire to return home to your family, so do they, they want to go home to their family," Hughes said.

Hughes added that signs have been placed across the commonwealth aiming to remind drivers as they're getting in their cars or hopping on the highways to remember to slow down and move over, helping keep both drivers and first responders safe.

