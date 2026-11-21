PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Downed utility lines closed Interstate 95 near Interstate 295 in Prince George County for about an hour on Saturday morning, according to VDOT officials.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes such as Route 301 to avoid delays," officials posted on social media around 10:20 a.m.

As of around 11:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened, and the backup was clear.

Traffic alert: I-95 is closed in both directions near I-295 in @PrinceGeorgeVa due to utility lines in the road. Motorists should seek alternate routes such as Route 301 to avoid delays. Check 511 Virginia for traffic updates. pic.twitter.com/AxZP8gTd8g — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) November 21, 2026

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