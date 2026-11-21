HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — When seconds count, the Henrico Division of Fire is now bringing life-saving blood directly to emergency scenes.

The division recently launched a whole blood program, funded in part by the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services, that places blood on EMS vehicles stationed throughout the county. The goal is to treat patients with severe bleeding before they can be transported to a hospital.

"Every minute of delay that a patient doesn't receive blood increases their chances of mortality about 10 percent," said Dr. Jeff Ferguson, Henrico Division of Fire Medical Director.

Ferguson said the program targets trauma cases like gunshot wounds, stab wounds, and motor vehicle collisions — but also extends to medical patients in critical need.

"Our whole blood program launched two weeks ago. We have six total units of blood on three different EMS supervisor vehicles scattered throughout the county," Ferguson said. "What they're there for is to provide whole blood at the scene rather than trying to transport a patient who has severe bleeding to the hospital."

WTVR Henrico Division of Fire Medical Director Dr. Jeff Ferguson

The blood is Type-O with a reduced antibody count, meaning it can be administered to patients regardless of their blood type with a low chance of rejection. Since the program launched, four units of blood have already been administered.

Capt. William West, who oversees the program's logistics, said each vehicle carries specialized equipment designed to keep blood cool and ready to use at a moment's notice. He said minimizing waste is also a priority.

"Someone took the time to donate the blood to help someone else. We want to be good stewards of the blood," West said.

WTVR Capt. William West

To that end, the program includes a partnership with Inova Blood in Northern Virginia to ensure no blood goes to waste.

"We keep the blood for two weeks — it has a two-week shelf life — which allows us to have it here stored, and if we don't use it, we package it back up and ship it to Inova, which then gives them time to give it to their trauma bay or during surgery," West said. "And then worst case scenario, if it's getting to its end of life, they can break it down to components, which can extend its life even further."

West said the early results have been encouraging.

"The minute we put it in, and we had a successful outcome, it was a huge relief that we're doing the right thing. And it felt great that we made an impact," West said.

Ferguson echoed that sentiment.

"It's a huge win — that sense of, 'Hey, we did this,'" Ferguson said.

WTVR Henrico Division of Fire Chief Douglas Clevert

Henrico Division of Fire Chief Douglas Clevert said the program reflects the dedication of the entire division.

"Now that it's here and being able to see the hard work that the men and women have put in to get here is very rewarding for me as the chief," Clevert said.

Looking ahead, Clevert said the division will continue monitoring the program's success and sharing data with the public and funding agencies in hopes of expanding it.

"It wasn't just one person that got us here, but a team effort," Clevert said. "I think the next step is just sharing how well it's working for us, and I think this is the start today."