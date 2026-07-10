Multiple shots fired on Interstate 64 in Virginia

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 64 eastbound in James City County.

Virginia State Police were notified of a shooting near the 232-mile marker on I-64 eastbound at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Multiple rounds were fired, police said.

One person was taken to an area hospital.

Their injuries were not disclosed.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2020 maroon Dodge van.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office is leading the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of it is asked to call Virginia State Police Division 5 Dispatch at (804) 750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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