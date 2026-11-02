Police: Road rage shooting on Interstate 295 in Virginia

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George County police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 295 that followed a reported road rage incident.

Officers responded to Interstate 295 southbound near mile marker 4 at about 6:52 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, for reports of road rage that resulted in gunfire.

Two vehicles were struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries.

Officers detained one person and seized a gun.

"There is no current threat to the community, and several crime scenes are still active currently," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773, or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

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