She once lost everything to drug addiction. Now she wants to prevent others from doing the same.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seven years ago, Jordan Siebert said addiction left her homeless, with all her bridges burned.

She is now a peer recovery specialist and wants others with addiction to know help is available all the time, a message that resonates profoundly on International Overdose Awareness Day.

“I was either going to go down to the Lee Bridge and do something about my life, or I was going to stop using," Siebert said, remembering the day she began sobriety in 2016. “Little by little, things kind of came together, but at that moment in time, it was that 'all-is-lost moment.' Like everything is awful, life sucks. A little kindness from someone and the right resources was really, really helpful.”

Overdose deaths have been the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia since 2014, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In just the first few months of this year, 675 Virginians died from an overdose.

“We get to hand out boxes of Naloxone, so people can save other people’s lives, which is a huge kindness. Also, it’s an opportunity for us to remember those who we have lost, and we have lost a lot of people, and it keeps happening," Siebert said.

Dr. Sharon Gatewood, a pharmacist at Daily Planet, said some people are scared to act if they see someone experiencing an opioid overdose, which is why knowing some of the real signs of one is crucial.

“They almost look like they’re sleeping or passed out. They may have some blue lips, and blue fingertips because of low oxygen. That gurgling, snoring type sound might be there because those opioids are making it difficult to breathe. That’s really what they need to look for," Dr. Gatewood said.

Using the overdose-blocking drug naloxone is as simple as administering a nasal spray. Soon, it will be available over the counter without prescription at pharmacies and stores across the country.

Dr. Gatewood said it is important to remember that naloxone is not harmful.

"Naloxone is an extremely benign drug that you should give regardless. It is not going to harm them and may actually benefit them. So take that risk," she said.

“I personally, now, feel it is completely pointless to lose someone to this disease," Siebert said. "There are ways we can prevent that with the right harm reduction resources, with the right support, with people just looking after each other. Honestly, that’s what it takes. It takes caring about that person who’s passed out in their car to be able to go to them and revive them hopefully.”

Siebert survived opioid overdoses in the past and has lost several friends to them over the years. Her work as a peer recovery specialist helps others who have addiction, and helps with her own recovery. She said every life is worth saving.

“Overwhelmingly, people with the disease of addiction are extremely heartfelt, kind, would give you the shirt off their back probably to their own detriment, creative, smart, amazing people," Siebert said. "There are plenty of people who hear I was addicted to opioids, and they just write me off. That’s fine, but it’s also why I keep speaking up because no one’s mind is going to be changed unless we do this.”

Local health departments can provide more information about REVIVE! Opioid Overdose Training in your area.

