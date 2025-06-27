GRTC unveils new 60-foot articulated buses with double passenger capacity

RICHMOND, Va. — GRTC is introducing a new fleet of 60-foot articulated buses that will more than double passenger capacity on the Pulse line, allowing 122 riders per vehicle.

The new buses feature enhanced amenities including two types of USB ports at each seat, free Wi-Fi, and digital displays showing passengers their location on the Pulse route.

What makes these buses particularly unique is their maneuverability despite their extended length.

"Even though this bus is 60 ft in length, this is actually one of the easier buses to maneuver just because of the way the mechanics work behind the bus," a GRTC representative explained.

The articulated buses feature a special "Arctic joint" with a turntable in the middle section that pivots as the bus turns.

"It's basically like a trailer where you have the front of the bus just pulling the trailer behind it and the back part will push. And anywhere the front of the bus goes, the back just follows," the representative said.

GRTC currently has four of these articulated buses, which will officially launch on July 8 during their "Tap Into Transit" day. Eight more buses will join the fleet by next year.

In addition to the new buses, GRTC is working to expand the Pulse line with a western expansion coming soon, and north and south expansions in development.

