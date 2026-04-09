Infant struck by car outside Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An infant was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car outside a Chesterfield home Thursday evening, according to Chesterfield County Police.

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Kingsland Road around 5 p.m. According to police, the car struck both the infant and the home.

The child was taken to the hospital, where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact CCPD at (804) 748-1251.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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