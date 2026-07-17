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Driver killed in I-64 crash in Goochland County after SUV overturns

Interstate 64 / I-64 generic
WTVR
Interstate 64 / I-64 generic
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GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 3 p.m. near the 155-mile marker, near the Shannon Hill/Hadensville exits.

Virginia State Police said the driver of an SUV swerved into the front bumper of a tractor-trailer that was attempting to pass in the left lane. The SUV then went off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene. Their identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Virginia State Police is investigating.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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