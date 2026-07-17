Richmond Police identify man shot and killed at Southside apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the man shot and killed in a Southside apartment complex parking lot early Thursday morning as 38-year-old Thomas Caldwell of Richmond.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of German School Road at 1:05 a.m. Thursday after reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Caldwell unresponsive in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caldwell did not live at the German School Road complex, according to Crime Insider sources. Sources also say the shooter had been seen around the area before and after the shots were fired and fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not released information on potential suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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