Man shot and killed in Richmond's Southside, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Richmond's Southside overnight Thursday, according to a news release from police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of German School Road at 1:05 a.m.

First responders found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man's identity or given any information on potential suspects.



Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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