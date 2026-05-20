I-95 southbound closes in Caroline County after crash involving tractor-trailers

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Interstate 95 southbound is closed Wednesday morning at mile marker 113 in Caroline County following a crash involving tractor-trailers, including one that is overturned, according to VDOT.

The closure is about five miles south of exit 118 (Thornburg), between exit 118 (Thornburg) and exit 110 (Ladysmith) and, as of 7 a.m., delays begin around four miles before the crash scene.

Southbound travelers should use alternate routes to avoid delays, including Route 1 and Route 301/Route 207.

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