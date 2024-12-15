Officers found 2 people shot at I-64 exit ramp in West End, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police said two people were found with gunshot wounds on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in Henrico's West End Saturday night.

Officers were called to the interstate on-ramp from Parham Road south for a report of a shooting at 9 p.m., according to Henrico Police.



"Officers located an adult male with life-threatening injuries and a juvenile male with non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, according to police.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the shooting scene may be at a nearby apartment complex.

"The Henrico Police Criminal Investigations Section is in the early stages of this investigation," police said. "Detectives will keep the on-ramp closed until they conclude their investigation."

No additional details were available at last check.

Investigators asked anyone "with information they think could be helpful" to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips app. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok