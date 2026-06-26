Chain-reaction crash involving 5 vehicles slows traffic on I-64 West

RICHMOND, Va. — A chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles, including a Richmond Police Department SUV, is slowing westbound traffic on Interstate 64 Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene at mile marker 191, near the Shockoe Valley Bridge, at 2:25 p.m.



Early investigation indicates traffic was stopped in the left lane when a 2023 Tesla rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche. The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving a 2020 Ram 1500, a marked 2024 Richmond Police Department Dodge Durango and a 2006 Toyota Tacoma.

All of the drivers, including the Richmond police officer, were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to VDOT's traffic map, the west left shoulder and left lane remain closed after the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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