2 charged months after pickup truck driver killed in alleged murder-for-hire along Interstate 295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot after another man was killed in an Interstate 295 shooting and crash in September, according to an update from the Virginia State Police.

On Sept. 23, 2025, a pickup truck ran off the road, crashed and caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-295 just north of the Pole Green Road exit in Hanover County.

Hunter S. Davis, 27, of Henrico County, was killed.

Special Agents arrested Zeke Rohde, 32, of Stafford, on April 28. Rohde is charged with aggravated murder: killing for hire, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit murder: first-degree, shooting at an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle and unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device.

Michael Wade, 52, of Hampton, was arrested by Special Agents on June 8. Wade is charged with aggravated murder: killing for hire, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit murder: first-degree, shooting at an occupied vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device and solicitation of first-degree murder.

State police said additional charges are pending.

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