I-295 South shut down in Hanover after crash

Carter Killorn
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 23, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HANOVER, Va. — All lanes on I-295 South are closed near Route 301 in Hanover after a crash, according to VDOT.

The crash is near Mile Marker 39.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 41 for Route 301. Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

