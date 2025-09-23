I-295 South shut down in Hanover after crash

HANOVER, Va. — All lanes on I-295 South are closed near Route 301 in Hanover after a crash, according to VDOT.

The crash is near Mile Marker 39.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 41 for Route 301. Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.