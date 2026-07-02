HVAC experts share tips to protect your AC system as temperatures hit triple digits

RICHMOND, Va. — Triple-digit temperatures in Central Virginia are putting air conditioning systems under serious stress, and HVAC experts are sharing advice on how to keep your system running efficiently.

Today's Forecast Extreme Heat Warning continues Friday The Weather Authority

Robert Moore with James River Air Conditioning Company said best practices start at the thermostat. Keeping the system set to a consistent temperature helps prevent it from overworking during extreme heat.

Moore also said checking that vents are open and filters are clean can make a significant difference in how a system operates.

"Make sure your filters are clean. This is a huge killer of air conditioners, if your filters are not clean. The next biggest thing they can do is have their contractor come do a maintenance on their system, make sure the coils get cleaned and drain lines are clear, that way it runs as efficiently as possible."

Moore added that clearing any debris or high grass around the outside unit helps the system reject heat the way it needs to.

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