Hurricane Isaias approaches Gulf Coast. Will it impact Central Virginia weather?

RICHMOND, Va. — Hurricane Isaias became a Category 3 storm early Friday and forecasters say it is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane when it reaches the Gulf Coast.

Isaias will mark the first time in more than two years a hurricane is poised to make a direct strike on the United States.

The Weather Authority is tracking the impact the storm may have on Central Virginia.

Isaias is expected to weaken after making landfall and dissipate into the atmosphere, sending rain toward Central Virginia.

There is a potential for strong thunderstorms on Sunday. As of Friday morning, Virginia is at a Marginal Risk, or level one, for severe weather on Sunday.

WTVR

"We'll see as dynamics work themselves out a little bit after landfall, whether this becomes maybe a two," Meteorologist Tom Patton said. "But right now, just know there could be a chance for some severe weather."

Rain moves in Sunday morning, with thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. Showers may linger into Monday.

Southeast Virginia should see the most rain from Isaias. Central Virginia localities are projected to see anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain.

WTVR

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.