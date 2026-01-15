Neighbors to share voices about proposed data center development in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Some neighbors in Hanover County are voicing concerns about water usage, pollution and noise from the proposed 410-acre Hunting Hawk data center as the planning commission prepares to hear public input on the rezoning request.

The Hanover Planning Commission will hear from residents about rezoning the area near the Wyndham community in western Henrico from agricultural to light industrial for the proposed 10-building project developed by HHHunt.

Hanover County A conceptual site plan shows the layout for the 10-building data center campus in the works for the 410-acre site that includes Hunting Hawk Golf Club.

Two months ago, people who live in Hanover, Henrico and Goochland lined up to voice their concerns about the data center to HHHunt, the developer.

One Hanover neighbor says Virginia is already home to 35% of the world's data centers, and she's concerned the rezoning of this area could set a new precedent.

HHHunt says they're working with consultants to mitigate environmental impacts, including water usage, and to create buffers for residents.

Because of significant public interest, the Hanover Planning Commission has extended the time for public speaking in opposition to the project from 15 minutes originally to 90 minutes.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

