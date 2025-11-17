Community meeting will address proposed data center campus near Wyndham

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A community meeting with HHHunt on Monday night will discuss the real estate company's plans for a large data center campus near Wyndham.

The project is called the Hunting Hawk Technology Center. It would be built on about 400 acres of property in Hanover County, adjacent to the Wyndham community in nearby Henrico County.

The proposal requires rezoning the area to develop a 10-building data center that could support 900 megawatts of power.

HHHunt has requested a change to the Hanover County Comprehensive Plan for this area from Suburban Neighborhood Residential to Employment Center. If approved, this change would permit rezoning from the current Agricultural (A1) to Light Industrial (M1).

According to Neighbors for Change, who plan to attend the meeting, some of what residents are concerned about includes water usage, low frequency noise, and pollution related to the development.

The meeting will be held at South Anna Elementary School (13122 Waltons Tavern Road, Montpelier) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Local News Why these Wyndham residents oppose proposed 400-acre data center campus Tracy Sears

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube