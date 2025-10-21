Community meeting tonight related to 400-acre data center campus plan near Wyndham

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Real estate company HH Hunt submitted plans last month to build a large data center on about 400 acres near Wyndham in Hanover County.

The project, called the Hunting Hawk Technology Park, would rezone the area to develop a 10-building data center that could support up to 900 megawatts of power.

But residents who live close by, including those in Wyndham, are fighting the plans. They say it will create severe noise, traffic, health and environmental impacts. They argue the data center would be among the third largest in the United States with heavy water use and increased emissions.

A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. today at Shady Grove Elementary School. It was organized by the Wyndham Board of Directors and the Smart Development Task Force.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

