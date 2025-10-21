Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community meeting tonight related to 400-acre data center campus plan near Wyndham

Hanover County
A conceptual site plan shows the layout for the 10-building data center campus in the works for the 410-acre site that includes Hunting Hawk Golf Club.
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 21, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Real estate company HH Hunt submitted plans last month to build a large data center on about 400 acres near Wyndham in Hanover County.

Local News

Developer eyes 10-building, 400-acre data center campus near Wyndham

Richmond BizSense

The project, called the Hunting Hawk Technology Park, would rezone the area to develop a 10-building data center that could support up to 900 megawatts of power.

But residents who live close by, including those in Wyndham, are fighting the plans. They say it will create severe noise, traffic, health and environmental impacts. They argue the data center would be among the third largest in the United States with heavy water use and increased emissions.

A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. today at Shady Grove Elementary School. It was organized by the Wyndham Board of Directors and the Smart Development Task Force.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

