Developer eyes 10-building, 400-acre data center campus near Wyndham

HuntingHawkTechParkSitePlan.jpg
Hanover County
A conceptual site plan shows the layout for the 10-building data center campus in the works for the 410-acre site that includes Hunting Hawk Golf Club.
HuntingHawkTechParkSitePlan.jpg
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- After a legal fight with Henrico thwarted its plans for a residential project on the same site, HHHunt is back with a new type of development proposal for hundreds of acres it owns beside Wyndham: data centers.

The company, which developed Wyndham four decades ago, has filed plans for a 10-building data center campus on over 400 acres it owns or controls across the county line in Hanover, including the nearby Hunting Hawk Golf Club. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

