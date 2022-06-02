Mistrial declared in case of Short Pump teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of a Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student at the school in 2017.

The deadlock happened at the end of a three-day trial in which 60-year-old Dean Lakey took the stand in his own defense.

The former student, now 18 years old, accused Lakey of the assault which she alleged happened inside a school bathroom, after school hours, when she was 14 years old.

Lakey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with six counts related to the alleged assault.

However, prior to the start of Tuesday's trial, prosecutors "nolle prossed" or set aside four of the charges and amended one of the remaining ones. Prosecutors amended the rape charge to object sexual battery, telling CBS 6 the accuser was unsure of what penetrated her during the alleged assault, and also proceeded with one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for nearly four hours Thursday before a mistrial was declared.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the jury sent back a question, according to the defense attorney, that asked how long should they deliberate if they could not reach a unanimous verdict — and what would happen if they could not. He said the judge told them to keep trying.

About 30 minutes later the jury said that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on either of the two charges. At that point, the judge called them back in the courtroom and told them to keep trying, but to let him know if they were still unable to reach a consensus.

A defense attorney said the Commonwealth did not meet the standards of the case and that they will renew their motion for the judge to drop the charges.

Neither the defense attorney nor Lakey spoke to the media afterwards.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney and Shannon Taylor said her office will be talking with the accuser to decide whether to go forward with another trial. However, Taylor added that despite the outcome, it did not lessen their belief in the accuser or her case.

A status hearing on the case is scheduled for June 23.



