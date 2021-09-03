Henrico man charged with abuse against minor arrested in North Carolina

HENRICO, Va. -- A Henrico man was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday.

Dean Lakey, 60, was taken into custody without incident in Currituck, North Carolina. He is being held without bond at the Currituck County Detention Center until his extradition to Henrico County is granted.

Henrico County Police Detectives opened an investigation based on Child Protective Services providing a tip to law enforcement.

The incident under investigation occurred during the 2016-2017 school year.

After a long-term investigation, Henrico Police presented the case before the Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury on August 25.

Henrico Police sought indictments for one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

In an email to Short Pump Middle School staff members Friday, Principal Kim Sigler wrote that Lakey had been placed on administrative leave in April, as soon as police and CPS officials brought the allegations to the school system’s attention. He was teaching virtually at the time, she wrote and remains on administrative leave.

“While I wish I had more information, the matter is currently being handled by law enforcement authorities, and it would be premature to speculate or otherwise discuss the matter without knowing the full facts,” Sigler wrote. “As always, the health and safety of our students and staff remain our primary focus as we begin the 2021-22 school year.”

Click here to keep reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Alphin at (804) 501-4143. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by visiting their website.