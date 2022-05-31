A student said she was sexually assaulted in Short Pump. A teacher said it's not true.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lawyers for Short Pump Middle School teacher and coach Dean Lakey said they can prove claims that the 60-year-old man sexually assaulted a student five years ago are false. Lakey's trial, scheduled for three days, began Tuesday in Henrico County. A jury of eight women and five men will decide his fate.

Lakey's accuser, now 18 years ago, took the stand Tuesday as the prosecution's first witness.

She recalled staying late at school one day in March 2017 to prepare for a competition.

She said as she prepared to leave for the day, she detoured to a bathroom near the gym.

She testified Lakey came in shortly after, stopped her from leaving, and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors called the teen “the perfect victim” calling her shy and bookish. They said Leaky used his authority over her to ensure she never came forward and that only now she felt comfortable speaking the truth.

Lakey’s defense lawyer said not only did the assault never happen, it could not have happened the way the accuser said it happened.

He said he'll prove Lakey was not at the school when his accuser said the assault occurred.

During cross-examination Tuesday, the defense questioned the accuser's timeline and how she gained access to the bathroom in question. He also brought up discrepancies between her previous interviews about the situation and courtroom testimony.

Lakey is expected to take the stand in his own defense later in the trial.

Prosecutors have said during court proceedings that the allegations against Lakey came to light earlier in 2021 when the alleged victim was talking in her sleep while having a nightmare. Someone overheard what she said and asked her about it.

Before testimony began on Tuesday, prosecutors set aside four charges that were initially brought against Lakey and amended one rape charge.

He now faces one charge of taking indecent liberties with a minor and one count of object sexual penetration.

Prior to his April 2021 arrest, Lakey had been a teacher and coach for nearly 40 years. He was placed on unpaid leave from the school system following his arrest.

