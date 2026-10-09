Up-armored Humvees spill onto Virginia interstate after tractor-trailer crash on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer hauling two up-armored Humvees lost its load on Interstate 295 in Virginia Friday morning after the driver reported the vehicle's steering locked, closing multiple lanes near Exit 41B near the Hanover County-Henrico County line.

"At approximately 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the exit ramp from Interstate 295 to southbound Route 301 (Exit 41B)," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The preliminary investigation indicates that the tractor-trailer, which was transporting two up-armored Humvees, was exiting I-295 when the driver reported that the vehicle's steering locked."

Police said the tractor-trailer entered the gore area, crossed the southbound lanes of Route 301 and struck another vehicle before losing its load.

Virginia State Police

"The tractor-trailer driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," police said.

The following closures remain in effect:



Southbound I-295, Exit 41B

Northbound I-295, Exit 41B

All southbound lanes of Route 301

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The crash remains under investigation.

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