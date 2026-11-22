LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. —

Deputies found what appeared to be human remains near a creek in Lunenburg County on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of possible human remains just before 12:10 p.m. The report came from the Craig Mill Road area.

Deputies went to the location and found what appeared to be human remains, according to the sheriff's office.

A photo from the Courier-Record newspaper shows state police and deputies along Craig Mill Road. The Courier-Record reports the remains appeared to be dismembered — a detail the sheriff's office has not confirmed.

Deputies secured the scene and called in the Virginia State Police to help process it.

The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation. No additional information was available at last check.

Lunenburg County is a rural county in Southside Virginia, roughly 82 miles and about a 1-hour, 35-minute drive southwest of Richmond, mostly along Route 360.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.