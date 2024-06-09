Watch Now
Firefighters save 3 cats from Chesterfield house fire

Pullbrooke Drive House Fire
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 09, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Four people are being helped by the Red Cross after flames engulfed a portion of their Chesterfield home Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Pullbrooke Drive off Reams Road just after 9:45 a.m., officials said.

When crews arrived several minutes later, they found heavy fire shooting from the front of the home and the roof.

Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the home.

Three adults and one child were displaced by the fire, which was marked under control at 10:25 a.m.

Officials said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

