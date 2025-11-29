Woodstove blamed for Chesterfield house fire, officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woodstove is being blamed for a two-alarm fire at a Chesterfield home on Saturday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

Crews were called to a home in the 8900 block of Cloverpatch Terrace around 1:05 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs.

When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the home's roofline as well as heavy smoke coming from the structure, according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

No one was injured and firefighters got the blaze under control in under an hour.

SCENE VIDEO: Wood stove blamed for Chesterfield house fire

Officials said they believe the fire started because of the home's woodstove.

"If you use a woodstove or fireplace, please make sure you take the proper safety precautions. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from it, make sure you put the fire out before you go to bed or leave your house, and have your chimney inspected and cleaned each year by a professional," officials said.

Additionally, firefighters warned to keep woodstove or fireplace ashes in a lidded metal container at least 10 feet away from your home.

This is the second woodstove-related fire that Chesterfield crews have responded to in the past 24 hours.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.