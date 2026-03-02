Chesterfield school break-in caught on camera

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into an elementary school under construction on Westerleigh Parkway on Jan. 20, 2026.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects cutting through an entrance gate with bolt cutters.

"The suspects could be seen driving in a two-tone Ford Expedition," a Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers spokesperson said. "The suspects then entered the school and removed power tools worth approximately $2,000."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

