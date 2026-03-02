'Suspicious' death under investigation along Route 1 in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death along Route 1, according to a news release.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of Route 1 at 1:31 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found a female dead.

Her identity is being withheld so that family members can be notified.

All lanes of Route 1 in the area near Elliham Avenue are closed for the police investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

