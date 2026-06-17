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Hopewell father arrested after 5-month-old baby suffers life-threatening injury

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 17, 2026
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HOPEWELL, Va. — A Hopewell man has been charged days after his 5-month-old baby was rushed to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard at 10:41 a.m. Sunday.

When investigators arrived, they found an unresponsive infant. EMS crews began life support measures and took the baby to an area hospital.

Travis Nunnally, 22, is charged with child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding in connection to his child's injuries.

Police said additional charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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