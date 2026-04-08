Hopewell Public Schools mourn loss of Ernestine Shaw

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell City Public Schools announced the death of a member of their community.

The post on Facebook read in part, "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that Hopewell City Public Schools announces the passing of one of our own, Ernestine Epps Shaw."

The district said Shaw served in Food Services from 2008 to 2024.

Services are scheduled for 12p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Prince George. The Rev. Clarence M. Thweatt, Jr., Pastor, will serve as eulogist. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, according to the district.

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