Plans withdrawn for 400-acre data center development in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Plans for the proposed 400-acre Hunting Hawk Technology Center development in Hanover County have been withdrawn, according to an announcement made at Wednesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

"I just want to take a minute to let everyone know that myself and the planning director were notified this afternoon of the withdrawal of the proposed data center along Ashland Road," South Anna District Representative Susan Dibble said.

The plan would have reclassified land near Henrico's Wyndham community from agricultural to light industrial for the 10-building project developed by HHHunt.

Many residents protested the development, citing noise, traffic and environmental impacts. Those in favor advocated for the amount of jobs it would bring to the area.

Attendees applauded after Dibble made the announcement Wednesday.

"This was simply not a good project in the right place," Dibble said.

