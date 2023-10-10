Henrico Police investigate threat at Hermitage High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hermitage High School students went into "lock and hide" mode Tuesday morning amid a suspicious situation at the school.

While Henrico Police indicated officers were investigating a phoned-in threat made to the school, an email from Henrico Schools indicated there were "reports of a suspicious person near the school building."

"Movement into and throughout the building is restricted as a precaution while police investigate," the email from the school read. "Students remain in classrooms and designated areas with adult supervision. We will update you when the school returns to normal operations."

