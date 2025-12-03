Mother hopes for 'justice for my baby' at Henrico violence victims vigil

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Families grieving loved ones lost to homicide gathered for an emotional vigil in Henrico County on Tuesday evening.

The event featured a candlelight vigil, a ribbon tying ceremony and pictures of victims. Diane Witcher attended to honor her son Rufus, who was shot and killed in March 2024.

While the 36-year-old's murder remains unsolved, Witcher said she is thankful for the detectives who are working to bring justice to her family.

"Yes, my only son," Witcher said. "[I] just want justice for my baby, you know, that's all I want... I love him and we miss him dearly."

Witcher said this time of year is extremely difficult for her, but she knows she is not alone.

Families who have lost a loved one to homicide and need support can contact Henrico County's Victim Witness Program at 804-501-1680.

