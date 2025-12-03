Some in Henrico question school redistricting: 'Is any of this even necessary?'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Since September, the Henrico School Board has dropped a number of schools from its redistricting plan, and some board members feel uncertain about the current watered-down proposal. The board’s initial Sept. 11 proposal involved seven different scenarios that would move more than 1,800 students.

But after pushback from hundreds of parents during the past three months, the board removed two scenarios and altered several of those remaining.

The current proposal, on which the board is scheduled to vote Dec. 18, now would shift about 680 students.

Most of the scenarios aim to relieve schools that are overcapacity. But Henrico School’s current enrollment data shows that the division’s student population has actually decreased by about 1% since last year, despite HCPS’ own projections that it would continue growing.

The updated enrollment numbers have led some board members to question whether the redistricting is worth moving hundreds of students away from their current classmates.

"I just constantly come back to thinking about how we are losing students as a whole. . . it just makes me wonder if any of this is even necessary," said board vice-chair Madison Irving (Three Chopt District) during a Nov. 13 work session. "I’m just looking at this and saying, are these actually numbers that warrant moving people at all, outside of [J.R. Tucker High School]? And I don’t know."

Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.