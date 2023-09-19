Henrico to rebuild two elementary schools to address overcrowding

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board Sept. 14 approved schematic designs for new buildings that will replace the current campuses of Jackson Davis Elementary School and R.C. Longan Elementary School. The projects, which Henrico Schools officials expect to complete between August 2025 and August 2026, will address overcrowding and facilities issues at the schools. The two new buildings each will be able to accommodate 750 students, an increase from the buildings’ current capacity of a little more than 500 students. The new buildings also will add more educational spaces for certain programs, such as the Early Childhood Special Education Program. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews