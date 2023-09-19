Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico to rebuild two elementary schools to address overcrowding

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Aug. 4
Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 09:18:45-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board Sept. 14 approved schematic designs for new buildings that will replace the current campuses of Jackson Davis Elementary School and R.C. Longan Elementary School. The projects, which Henrico Schools officials expect to complete between August 2025 and August 2026, will address overcrowding and facilities issues at the schools. The two new buildings each will be able to accommodate 750 students, an increase from the buildings’ current capacity of a little more than 500 students. The new buildings also will add more educational spaces for certain programs, such as the Early Childhood Special Education Program. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone