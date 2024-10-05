Henrico County shooting leaves two with life-threatening injuries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after a Friday evening shooting in Henrico, police say.

"On 10/04/24 around 08:30 PM, Henrico Police responded to the 3600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a report of a shooting," Henrico Police wrote in a statement. "Officers discovered two adult victims that were immediately transported to an area hospital, both with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot. Officers and investigators are currently on scene investigating."

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 App to remain anonymous.

