Henrico County shooting injures two including police officer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico police are now investigating two crime scenes at an apartment complex following a shooting that injured two.

Henrico police tell CBS 6 that they were called to the Cedarwood Manor apartment complex at 3:40 a.m. for a reported domestic situation where a woman had been shot. By the time the police got to the scene however, the woman had moved to a unit in another building.

There police say one of their officers fired their weapon at a man also in the unit. Police could not say what prompted their officer to fire their service weapon but that they did not hit anyone.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the man had fired at officers and hit one officer in the hand.

That man who reportedly shot at officers though was not the suspect in the initial domestic call. He stayed at the original location.

Henrico police say both men have been taken into custody and have no reported injuries.

The woman who is the victim in the domestic call has been taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two separate investigation are now underway. One for the initial domestic violence call and the other for the shooting investigation at the second location.

