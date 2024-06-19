Why Henrico County planners rejected a new Dollar Tree store proposed for the East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Planning Commission issued a rare denial recommendation at its June 13 meeting, unanimously objecting to a proposal that would permit the construction of a Dollar Tree store at the southeast intersection of New Market Road (Virginia Route 5) and Strath Road in Varina.

Commission Chair and Varina District Commissioner William Mackey told planning staff members not to even bother presenting their report about the proposal, moving instead to recommend denial of the case on the grounds that “it will set an adverse zoning precedent for the area and would be inconsistent with numerous goals and objectives of the 2026 Comprehensive Plan.”

