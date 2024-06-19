Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why Henrico County planners rejected a new Dollar Tree store proposed for the East End

Highs will be around 90 today &amp; Thursday, and around 100 this weekend.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 19, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Planning Commission issued a rare denial recommendation at its June 13 meeting, unanimously objecting to a proposal that would permit the construction of a Dollar Tree store at the southeast intersection of New Market Road (Virginia Route 5) and Strath Road in Varina.

Commission Chair and Varina District Commissioner William Mackey told planning staff members not to even bother presenting their report about the proposal, moving instead to recommend denial of the case on the grounds that “it will set an adverse zoning precedent for the area and would be inconsistent with numerous goals and objectives of the 2026 Comprehensive Plan.”

Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Tracking dangerous heat in Virginia for the weekend Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney files paperwork to run for Attorney General Henrico theater teachers raise concerns over their pay to put on school plays Leaders approve changes to drastically change Costco store, gas pumps in Henrico Little change in our weather through Thursday

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone