Henrico nursing home facing $114K fine, cited with more 'immediate jeopardy' violations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The federal government has put Parham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on notice for a fine of over $100,000 and additional penalties after health inspectors found serious problems in the facility in recent months.

State officials say the issues they uncovered highlight the need for stronger regulation and enforcement, while the facility is emphasizing its past deficiencies have been corrected.

Last month, CBS 6 reported that the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) cited the nursing home for a "systemic failure" to prevent abuse. Inspectors identified 11 victims, most of whom were physically assaulted by other residents. In some cases, they found the facility failed to investigate and report the abuse or provide adequate supervision of a known aggressor.

Other deficiencies included a failure to provide incontinence care and a failure to maintain an operable call bell system.

"Nobody should be there, honestly. No patient should be there," said Dominica Williams, whose cousin lived at the facility last year, in a previous interview. “I have put in every complaint that there has been for help. The ombudsman— she was amazing for me and my aunt, but to leave him there every day, it was like torture. It's torture.”

CBS 6 has since obtained a letter from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which funds and regulates nursing homes, showing what happened as a result of the inspection findings.

According to the letter, dated in February 2026, CMS imposed a fine of $114,300 for violations cited at the "immediate jeopardy" level. Immediate jeopardy is the highest severity level and is used when inspectors find residents were put at risk for serious harm due to a facility's deficient practice.

On top of that, CMS said it was also imposing an accruing fine of $520 for every day the facility remained out of compliance beginning December 17. The letter stated that the amount of the fines could be subject to change.

Further, CMS said it would deny Medicare and Medicaid payments for new admissions if noncompliance continued past March 17.

But following the letter, additional inspections show Parham continued to receive two more violations for accident hazards at the "immediate jeopardy" level. One of those citations in March said the facility permitted unsafe smoking practices in a non-designated area without supervision or safety controls, which "created a high probability of fire ignition."

Records show four immediate jeopardy violations have been cited for the same deficiency at Parham since April 2025.

CBS 6 asked the nursing home for a response to the newest inspection findings and CMS penalties. Spokesperson Mindie Barnett did not address those matters in a statement, but she said an inspection team visited Parham again earlier this week and cleared the facility of all previously cited violations.

"This outcome is testimony to the staff’s hard work and dedication to providing quality care to our residents. Although the center has faced citations in the past, our focus remains on providing the best care for residents every day. This commitment is reflected in ongoing clinical education, increased clinical engagement, and continued improvements to the center’s environment," Barnett said.

She said the building has been updated with new paint, flooring, and furniture and added it is "proud of the service we are delivering to our local community.”

CBS 6 also asked the state health department what oversight actions it's taking in response to recent findings.

In a statement, VDH spokesperson Marian Hunter said Parham is currently on a directed plan of correction which includes weekly monitoring by the state.

She said Parham and other nursing homes with "similar problems" are "why the Commonwealth is reenvisioning how regulation and enforcement work in reality. These cases highlight the importance of ensuring that the regulatory framework is strong, responsive, and effective in protecting residents."

"VDH and senior leadership engaged the General Assembly to put together a comprehensive strategy to ensure that nursing homes are providing the care our senior population deserves," Hunter said.

If you have concerns about a nursing home, you can file a complaint with the Virginia Department of Health or contact your local long-term care ombudsman.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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