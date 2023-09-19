Watch Now
Shooting in Henrico's East End leaves one man dead

Screen Shot 2023-09-18 at 10.43.52 PM.png
WTVR
Screen Shot 2023-09-18 at 10.43.52 PM.png
Posted at 10:45 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 22:45:32-04

HENRICO, Va. -- Henrico Police say a shooting in the East End has left one man dead.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. Monday evening, where the victim was found with gunshot wounds in front of his residence on Southbury Avenue in Henrico.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigative team is on the scene but there is no suspect information at the time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

