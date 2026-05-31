Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Teen killed at Henrico apartments was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Teen killed at Henrico apartments was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Teen killed at Henrico apartments was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
SCENE VIDEO: Teen killed at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Balmoral Avenue Shooting Henrico
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex late Saturday night, police confirmed on Sunday.

Henrico Police were called to Balmoral Avenue at Fernwood Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area, according to online emergency communications logs. That is off Staples Mill Road and not far from the Amtrak station.

SCENE VIDEO: Teen killed at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SCENE VIDEO: Teen killed at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim was shot in the chest.

Officials said the department's Criminal Investigations unit is working the case.

Police did not have any suspect information at last check on Sunday afternoon.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at Det. K. Herbst at 804-501-4831804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

The Good News Roundup: Inspiring stories and top features from Central Virginia Virginia health department hosts free resource fair for families Richmond Animal League waives adoption fees at Henrico Walmart event Florida man assaulted multiple Short Pump Publix employees, police say Doc says people travel from across East Coast for his unique allergy treatments

    • 🏡 CBS 6 is Connected to Your Community

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA