Teen killed at Henrico apartments was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex late Saturday night, police confirmed on Sunday.

Henrico Police were called to Balmoral Avenue at Fernwood Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area, according to online emergency communications logs. That is off Staples Mill Road and not far from the Amtrak station.

SCENE VIDEO: Teen killed at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SCENE VIDEO: Teen killed at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the victim was shot in the chest.

Officials said the department's Criminal Investigations unit is working the case.

Police did not have any suspect information at last check on Sunday afternoon.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at Det. K. Herbst at 804-501-4831804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.