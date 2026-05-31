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Man killed at Henrico apartments was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Man killed at Henrico apartments was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Man killed at Henrico apartments was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
SCENE VIDEO: Man killed at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Balmoral Avenue Shooting Henrico
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex late Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to Balmoral Avenue at Fernwood Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area, according to online emergency communications logs. That is off Staples Mill Road and not far from the Amtrak station.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed at Henrico apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Officers found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest, sources told Burkett.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sources.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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